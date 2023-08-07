Cork pet owners turn to acupuncture to treat debilitating conditions including arthritis

CORK pet owners are turning to acupuncture in a desperate attempt to treat debilitating conditions affecting everything from constipated rabbits to arthritic dogs.

Erin Cooper Fernandes from the Sunbeam Veterinary Hospital on the Kinsale Road spoke about the beneficial effects of the treatment and its popularity among pet owners.

To date she has treated all manner of animals from dogs to guinea pigs. The treatment is believed to target and benefit a number of conditions including anxiety.

It comes as more animal lovers explore alternative routes outside of conventional animal medicine.

Many animal owners have dabbled in acupuncture in the past, prompting them to enquire about similar treatments for their pets.

Veterinary surgeon Erin has been witnessing the benefits of acupuncture in animals firsthand since she was a young teenager.

“When I was 14 I took my dog to the vet for acupuncture,” she told The Echo. “I could see the great relief it gave her. That was when I really became interested in it."

Erin Cooper Fernandes performing electroacupuncture on one of her patients Roxy which has become popular among pets in recent years.

Erin explained her approach to animal acupuncture.

“On their first visit we get an idea of what kind of pain the animal is in and how their muscles are feeling. It’s really important to get an idea of how they cope with pressure on sore points.

“If they cope well enough with that we can try doing the acupuncture. They (needles) usually come in different widths and lengths.

“Normally we start with the narrowest and sharpest needle to see how they tolerate it before working our way up.

"If they are coping well enough with that we can try doing the acupuncture.

“The majority of what we do is help ease pain from arthritis or injury.”

Successful treatments can take many forms, as Erin attests.

“Having the place covered in faeces after you finish acupuncture on them might not sound very nice.

“However, if they haven’t pooed in 24 hours and you know they have experienced that level of relief then that’s very rewarding.”

She also thoroughly enjoys working with dogs.

“Acupuncture can be really effective for pain relief in dogs. A dog might have an open wound that they are continually licking for relief which only serves to aggravate the problem. This can be compulsive, particularly if it’s pain or itch related.

“There are dogs who are very stiff and can’t even jump up or down who feel amazing two days later.”

The vet is particularly mindful of anxious patients.

“We do get animals that are anxious in general. Others come in and the acupuncture causes them anxiety because it can be painful for them.

“You get animals who anticipate that the needle is going to hurt and they look at you and tense up. Sometimes you can see the needle go in and the relief that follows.

“We try to make it as positive an experience as possible for them but sometimes all it takes is to hit one sore point for them to be worried about it. However, they are usually happy with their sessions and become comfortable getting the needles in and returning home 20 minutes later. While most animals are okay, cats do tend to hold a grudge sometimes.”

Delicate Approach

Certain animals require an more delicate approach.

“You have to be cautious with birds because they have so many air sacs which you don’t want to hit”.

The treatment is popular among clients whose pets fail to respond to conventional medicine.

“Lots of people are surprised to hear that acupuncture for animals exists. Many are very open to non-pharmaceutical options and ask ‘why not give it a chance?’ It’s particularly beneficial for animals who can’t manage medication due to upset tummies and other issues.”