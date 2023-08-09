Calls for swift Marina Market planning decision

CALLS have been made for a swift resolution on the future of the hugely popular Marina Market.

The local attraction has drawn tens of thousands of Corkonians and tourists alike since it was established in recent years, with a wide range of eateries and pop-up shops on offer.

However, as The Echo reported recently, a decision on the future of Cork’s Marina Market still hangs in the balance as city planners have requested further information before deciding on the latest planning application.

In May, a fresh planning application was lodged with Cork City Council by CPR Properties Cork Limited seeking permission to maintain their use of the former Southern Fruits Distribution Company warehouse as a market/food emporium for a period of five years.

The application also seeks permission for other proposals including additional market units, the provision of 44 bicycle parking spaces and the rationalisation of the existing car park. It follows a previous planning application which was turned down by the city council last November. The application includes several amendments aimed at addressing previous planning concerns and a decision on the revised application was expected last week.

However, that decision has been delayed as Cork City Council has submitted a request for further information.

In that request, the city council said the proposal to remove outdoor seating was considered a “reasonable approach”, given the Health and Safety Authority’s (HSA’s) guidance in relation to developments near the Goulding Chemicals site.

However, it said “greater clarity/certainty is required” to limit the internal market floor space to a maximum of 5,000 sq m.

The applicants were given six months to submit the information the council requires.

Speaking to The Echo, Labour Local Area Rep Peter Horgan said: “While planning needs to take its natural course, it seems rather unwieldy that planners would wait right up to the supposed announcement date to issue a further information request. It is not fair for something that has transformed the Docklands, far faster than any of the other much heralded plans, to be left waiting for the Sword of Damocles to hang over it."