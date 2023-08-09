Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 13:44

Calls for swift Marina Market planning decision

The local attraction has drawn tens of thousands of Corkonians and tourists alike since it was established in recent years, with a wide range of eateries and pop-up shops on offer.
Calls for swift Marina Market planning decision

The future of Cork’s Marina Market still hangs in the balance as city planners have requested further information before deciding on the latest planning application. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

Darragh Bermingham

CALLS have been made for a swift resolution on the future of the hugely popular Marina Market.

The local attraction has drawn tens of thousands of Corkonians and tourists alike since it was established in recent years, with a wide range of eateries and pop-up shops on offer.

However, as The Echo reported recently, a decision on the future of Cork’s Marina Market still hangs in the balance as city planners have requested further information before deciding on the latest planning application.

In May, a fresh planning application was lodged with Cork City Council by CPR Properties Cork Limited seeking permission to maintain their use of the former Southern Fruits Distribution Company warehouse as a market/food emporium for a period of five years.

The application also seeks permission for other proposals including additional market units, the provision of 44 bicycle parking spaces and the rationalisation of the existing car park. It follows a previous planning application which was turned down by the city council last November. The application includes several amendments aimed at addressing previous planning concerns and a decision on the revised application was expected last week.

However, that decision has been delayed as Cork City Council has submitted a request for further information.

In that request, the city council said the proposal to remove outdoor seating was considered a “reasonable approach”, given the Health and Safety Authority’s (HSA’s) guidance in relation to developments near the Goulding Chemicals site.

However, it said “greater clarity/certainty is required” to limit the internal market floor space to a maximum of 5,000 sq m.

The applicants were given six months to submit the information the council requires.

Speaking to The Echo, Labour Local Area Rep Peter Horgan said: “While planning needs to take its natural course, it seems rather unwieldy that planners would wait right up to the supposed announcement date to issue a further information request. It is not fair for something that has transformed the Docklands, far faster than any of the other much heralded plans, to be left waiting for the Sword of Damocles to hang over it."

Read More

Cork residents highlight dilapidated and neglected homes, claiming city council 'forgot' them

More in this section

Irish among thousands moved from World Scout Jamboree site in South Korea as Typhoon Khanun looms Irish among thousands moved from World Scout Jamboree site in South Korea as Typhoon Khanun looms
Sinead O'Connor funeral Tears, applause, singing and dancing as Irish town celebrates life of Sinead O’Connor
Cork residents highlight dilapidated and neglected homes, claiming city council 'forgot' them Cork residents highlight dilapidated and neglected homes, claiming city council 'forgot' them
Marina MarketCork Business
<p>Dr Flannery was one of the founders of the trailblazing engineering programme and the mathematics department at Cork Institute of Technology.</p>

Cork mathematician David Flannery, father of songwriter Mick, dies aged 71

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more