60% of people ‘willing to make commuting changes'

NEW research by Red C and commissioned by the Department of Transport has revealed that 77% of Irish people agree that walking, cycling, and using public transport are important with regards to impact on the environment and 60% are willing to personally make changes to how they travel.

The research forms part of the Department of Transport’s new multi-platform advertising campaign, ‘Your Journey Counts’ which outlines Government investment in transport.

The Red C research also shows 72% already agree that every journey choice can make a difference in lowering carbon emissions, and this campaign aims to encourage even more people to consider the impact their travel choices can make.

Further Irish research shows substituting car journeys with walking, cycling and public transport can significantly reduce carbon emissions and congestion on Irish roads.

The Energy Policy and Modelling Group of the MaREI Centre, Environmental Research Institute and University College Cork (UCC) found that switching a 4km car trip to school with walking, cycling or scooting can save 200kg of CO2 each year.

The research also found an intercity train travelling from Cork to Dublin replaces 90 cars on Irish roads and saves 1.6 tonnes of CO2 with every journey, which is the equivalent of 800 CO2 fire extinguishers, and that a double-decker bus in Dublin takes 16 cars off the capital’s roads. By cycling all trips of less than 4km rather than driving, national emissions from passenger transport could be cut by 9%, the research also found.

This year, the Government is investing €1.9bn in green, cleaner travel options such as public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure as well as carbon reduction programmes to help support a shift away from car use where possible.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “This campaign is about letting people know about the improvements we are making to public transport and active travel services and what their options are locally.

“Then with this information about what services are available, and what will be coming on stream in the near future, we are asking people to consider their journeys and if these services might be an option for them to help us reduce our transport emissions.”

Minister of state Jack Chambers said that public transport initiatives such as BusConnects in Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, and Dublin, and Connecting Ireland are already bringing new routes and improved services to urban and rural areas nationwide.

“As Government investment continues to support people to make more sustainable transport choices, the Your Journey Counts campaign reminds the public that their journey really can make a difference,” he said.