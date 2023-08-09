Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 09:30

60% of people ‘willing to make commuting changes'

Research found an intercity train travelling from Cork to Dublin replaces 90 cars on Irish roads and saves 1.6 tonnes of CO2 with every journey, which is the equivalent of 800 CO2 fire extinguishers, and that a double-decker bus in Dublin takes 16 cars off the capital’s roads.
60% of people ‘willing to make commuting changes'

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the new Government campaign is about letting people know about the improvements to public transport and active travel services and what their options are locally.

Breda Graham

NEW research by Red C and commissioned by the Department of Transport has revealed that 77% of Irish people agree that walking, cycling, and using public transport are important with regards to impact on the environment and 60% are willing to personally make changes to how they travel.

The research forms part of the Department of Transport’s new multi-platform advertising campaign, ‘Your Journey Counts’ which outlines Government investment in transport.

The Red C research also shows 72% already agree that every journey choice can make a difference in lowering carbon emissions, and this campaign aims to encourage even more people to consider the impact their travel choices can make.

Further Irish research shows substituting car journeys with walking, cycling and public transport can significantly reduce carbon emissions and congestion on Irish roads.

The Energy Policy and Modelling Group of the MaREI Centre, Environmental Research Institute and University College Cork (UCC) found that switching a 4km car trip to school with walking, cycling or scooting can save 200kg of CO2 each year.

The research also found an intercity train travelling from Cork to Dublin replaces 90 cars on Irish roads and saves 1.6 tonnes of CO2 with every journey, which is the equivalent of 800 CO2 fire extinguishers, and that a double-decker bus in Dublin takes 16 cars off the capital’s roads. By cycling all trips of less than 4km rather than driving, national emissions from passenger transport could be cut by 9%, the research also found.

This year, the Government is investing €1.9bn in green, cleaner travel options such as public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure as well as carbon reduction programmes to help support a shift away from car use where possible.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “This campaign is about letting people know about the improvements we are making to public transport and active travel services and what their options are locally.

“Then with this information about what services are available, and what will be coming on stream in the near future, we are asking people to consider their journeys and if these services might be an option for them to help us reduce our transport emissions.”

Minister of state Jack Chambers said that public transport initiatives such as BusConnects in Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, and Dublin, and Connecting Ireland are already bringing new routes and improved services to urban and rural areas nationwide.

“As Government investment continues to support people to make more sustainable transport choices, the Your Journey Counts campaign reminds the public that their journey really can make a difference,” he said.

Read More

Pictures: Residents' art show proves a hit at St Colman’s House in Macroom

More in this section

Irish among thousands moved from World Scout Jamboree site in South Korea as Typhoon Khanun looms Irish among thousands moved from World Scout Jamboree site in South Korea as Typhoon Khanun looms
Sinead O'Connor funeral Tears, applause, singing and dancing as Irish town celebrates life of Sinead O’Connor
Cork residents highlight dilapidated and neglected homes, claiming city council 'forgot' them Cork residents highlight dilapidated and neglected homes, claiming city council 'forgot' them
Climate changeenvironment
<p>Dr Flannery was one of the founders of the trailblazing engineering programme and the mathematics department at Cork Institute of Technology.</p>

Cork mathematician David Flannery, father of songwriter Mick, dies aged 71

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more