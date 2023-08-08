Cork exhibits to gain from 2023 Museum funds

Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 16:02

Sixteen projects are benefitting this year under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2023.
Cork Butter Museum has also been awarded €3,000 for Butter Museum exhibition cases to display a butter related work by German artist Joseph Beuys and the museum's existing bog butter.

Echo reporter

SAINT Fin Barre’s Cathedral in Cork is among the beneficiaries of the almost €175,000 been made available under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2023.

Projects funded under this scheme seek to enhance the cultural offering of museums to encourage greater access to museums and to promote the use of museums as tourism resources in their locality or region.

Sixteen projects are benefitting this year, including Limerick Museum for the Postcards from Limerick exhibition and the Little Museum of Dublin for Bridges of Dublin exhibition.

Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral has been awarded €11,000. It will be used for a William Burges Archive Cataloguing Scoping Study aimed at assessing the archive of William Burges, architect of the cathedral.

The project aims to record the archive with a view to storage, consolidation and eventual display to the public.

Cork Butter Museum has also been awarded €3,000 for Butter Museum exhibition cases to display a butter related work by German artist Joseph Beuys and the museum’s existing bog butter.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin announced funding of €174,434 in total.

“Our local and regional museums are an extremely important resource for accessing culture and heritage in towns and villages across the country, and I am very pleased to be able to support their renewal and development through the Regional Museum Exhibition Scheme,” Ms Martin said.

“Funding under this scheme allows local and regional bodies to continue to enhance their exhibitions, improving the cultural offering to their communities and visitors.

“The funds provided under this scheme over the years has allowed these cultural bodies to continue to enhance the presentation of their exhibitions,” she added.

