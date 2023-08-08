Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 15:59

Hundreds of toadlets released in effort to save species

They were bred through a joint conservation project between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Fota Wildlife Park.
Hundreds of toadlets released in effort to save species

Sean McKeown, Director, Fota Wildlife Park, pictured at "FOTAGRAPHY" an exhibition of photos taken in Fota Wildlife Park. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Echo reporter

TWO hundred natterjack toadlets were released today on a farm in Castlegregory, Co Kerry, having been bred through a joint conservation project between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Fota Wildlife Park.

The project aims to protect this endangered species and work with the local farming community to return it to its natural habitat. Over 9,000 toadlets have been released since the project began seven years ago.

“I’d like to congratulate the conservation teams in the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Fota Wildlife Park, as well as the amazing community in Kerry that is so committed to the conservation of the habitats and species that also call the Kingdom home,” Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan said.

Originally native to the areas of Castlemaine Harbour and Castlegregory, the natterjack population declined as agricultural practices changed. The natterjack is vulnerable to a high mortality rate of 90% in the wild. The toads need access to shallow, sunny ponds to breed and avoid predators.

Conservation efforts to date have focused on the toad’s natural habitat so that the species can breed and thrive.

The conservation project involves NPWS staff collecting spawn and eggs from ponds, which are brought to Fota Wildlife Park where they are cared for and reared in special holding tanks. Following metamorphosis, the toadlets are returned to their native Kerry.

Sean McKeown, Director of Fota Wildlife Park said: 

“We’re delighted to continue our collaboration with the NPWS on the recovery programme for the Natterjack toad. Fota is involved in 65 breeding programmes for endangered species from all over the world, but we are particularly pleased to be able to support some projects for a threatened species closer to home such as Curlew, Corncrake, and of course the Natterjack toad.

“This year’s release of 1,600 Natterjack toadlets will bring the total number released Fota reared toadlets to 9,000 since the head-started program began in 2016."

Read More

Lord Mayor launches City Revolution Trail

More in this section

Lord Mayor launches City Revolution Trail Lord Mayor launches City Revolution Trail
Cork exhibits to gain from 2023 Museum funds Cork exhibits to gain from 2023 Museum funds
PICS: Sea of red gathers in Cork to welcome home All Ireland Camogie Champions  PICS: Sea of red gathers in Cork to welcome home All Ireland Camogie Champions 
fota wildlifeAnimals
<p>Cork soccer legend Roy Keane anchors and narrates throughout the promotional video for Manchester United's third shirt.</p>

The Devil is in the detail as Roy Keane unveils Manchester United’s third shirt

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more