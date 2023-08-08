Hundreds of toadlets released in effort to save species

TWO hundred natterjack toadlets were released today on a farm in Castlegregory, Co Kerry, having been bred through a joint conservation project between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Fota Wildlife Park.

The project aims to protect this endangered species and work with the local farming community to return it to its natural habitat. Over 9,000 toadlets have been released since the project began seven years ago.

“I’d like to congratulate the conservation teams in the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Fota Wildlife Park, as well as the amazing community in Kerry that is so committed to the conservation of the habitats and species that also call the Kingdom home,” Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan said.

Originally native to the areas of Castlemaine Harbour and Castlegregory, the natterjack population declined as agricultural practices changed. The natterjack is vulnerable to a high mortality rate of 90% in the wild. The toads need access to shallow, sunny ponds to breed and avoid predators.

Conservation efforts to date have focused on the toad’s natural habitat so that the species can breed and thrive.

The conservation project involves NPWS staff collecting spawn and eggs from ponds, which are brought to Fota Wildlife Park where they are cared for and reared in special holding tanks. Following metamorphosis, the toadlets are returned to their native Kerry.

Sean McKeown, Director of Fota Wildlife Park said:

“We’re delighted to continue our collaboration with the NPWS on the recovery programme for the Natterjack toad. Fota is involved in 65 breeding programmes for endangered species from all over the world, but we are particularly pleased to be able to support some projects for a threatened species closer to home such as Curlew, Corncrake, and of course the Natterjack toad.

“This year’s release of 1,600 Natterjack toadlets will bring the total number released Fota reared toadlets to 9,000 since the head-started program began in 2016."