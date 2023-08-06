Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 20:55

838 on Camhs wait list in Cork

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said: “There has been a recent significant increase in the number of new referrals to Camhs in Cork Kerry Community Healthcare."
SOME 365 children have been waiting more than 12 months for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in Cork/Kerry, The Echo can reveal.

Darragh Bermingham

Information obtained from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare shows that 838 children are on the Camhs waiting list in Cork alone.

This includes 224 in the worst affected area, which is North Cork, as well as a further 182 children in South Lee 3, 122 in South Lee 1, and 69 in North Lee East.

A further 60 children are on Camhs waiting lists in both Cork North Central and South Lee 2, along with 49 in North Lee West and 43 in South Lee/West Cork.

Meanwhile, 29 children are also on the waiting list for the child and adolescent eating disorder service in Cork.

Camhs community services in Cork Kerry Community Healthcare are delivered across 10 community sector teams and also a Child and Adolescent Regional Eating Disorder Services team.

In addition, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare provides a Camhs liaison service at Cork University Hospital and the Mercy Hospital.

In quarter 4 of 2023, a Camhs hub will open in Cork to provide enhanced responses for children and young people in times of acute mental health crisis.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said: “There has been a recent significant increase in the number of new referrals to Camhs in Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

“In September 2022, Camhs received 219 new referrals in the month.

“In May 2023 this figure had increased to 265 new referrals. This has had an impact on the number of children waiting for services.

“As per June 2023 data, the total number of children waiting more than 12 months to be seen is 365 (in Cork and Kerry).”

The spokesperson added that the HSE is committed to improving access to all of its services.

“In this regard, Camhs teams in Cork Kerry Community Healthcare are taking a multifaceted approach to improving access to their services,” she said.

“An ADHD waitlist initiative has been approved for funding and once operational it is anticipated that the ADHD team will remove 120 children from the waiting list over six months.

“As the numbers waiting to access Camhs in North Cork are particularly high, innovative telemedicine clinics are being developed for this area.

“Furthermore, additional consultant-led clinics are provided at weekends to support children and young people in North Cork to access assessment and supports.”

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare also revealed that, as of June this year, 95% of accepted referrals or re-referrals for adult mental health services, such as psychiatry, were offered a first appointment within 12 weeks.

Cork health#Childrens HealthMental Health
