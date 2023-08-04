Young customer sends apology letter to Pinocchio's toy shop along with stolen marble

Pinocchio’s Toy Shop on Paul St received a heartwarming package this morning.

A young customer named Oliver sent the package containing an apology letter and a marble to the toy shop.

The youngster stole the marble from the shop but decided he had to come clean.

The letter reads:

“Dear owner of Pinochio’s (sic) toy shop, I have stolen an item from your shop.

I swear I will never ever do something like that ever again.

My sincere apoligies (sic), Oliver.”

The apology letter and the stolen marble. Photo:@pinocchios_toys (Instagram).

Pinocchio’s co-owner Wyon Stansfeld admitted that the contents of the package “made us smile.”

“Normally if someone steals something small from us, we will never see it again."

You would occasionally get the odd parent who forces the child to come back in and apologise and give back whatever it is, he explained.

“Usually it is not intentional, it’s as simple as they have it in their hand and they walk away with it.”

Wyon believes Oliver will never forget the ordeal.

“A brilliant life lesson for him. It is a nice piece of parenting. He will never, ever forget that he did that.

“As far as I can see it was probably an American customer, although it was posted in Ireland.

"It was lovely to see that they sent a letter to apologise,” Wyon added.

The Echo can exclusively confirm Oliver is not barred from the legendary toy shop.

“He is welcome back. He is definitely welcome back anytime.

"It takes a real man to step up and apologise like that,” Wyon concluded.