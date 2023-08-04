Cork man told to stay out of West Cork as part of suspended sentence imposed on him

Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 20:47

William O’Driscoll with an address at Cork’s Simon Community, Mill House, Anderson Quay, Cork city pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to the thefts of alcohol from the Aldi supermarket in Bandon.
A 40-year-old dad of four with 228 previous convictions including 31 for theft has been told by a district court judge to stay out of West Cork as part of suspended sentences imposed on him.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Judge James McNulty that on July 4 last the manager of the supermarket reported to gardaí that four bottles of rum and two bottles of whisky were taken by the defendant who left the store without paying for them.

The total value of the goods stolen was €93.78.

The court heard that a second incident of theft occurred eight days later when the manager of SuperValu in the Riverview Shopping Centre reported that a male took €16 of groceries without paying for them.

"CCTV was downloaded and Mr O’Driscoll was identified by gardaí," said Sgt O’Sullivan.

She said that Mr O’Driscoll has 228 previous convictions including 99 for public order, 39 for road traffic and 31 for thefts.

Solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client who is a dad to four children, was co-operative with investigating gardaí and pleaded at the first opportunity.

"He has had difficulties and is dealing with alcohol addiction and he is currently serving a sentence in prison with a release date on September 20th," said Mr Fleming.

Judge McNulty asked if Mr O’Driscoll has any business in West Cork and said he should not return there as conditions of a suspended sentence.

He sentenced him to eight months in prison on each charge but suspended it for two years on the usual conditions that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour during that period.

The judge also added a special conditions that during the next two years the defendant shall not visit any town or place in West Cork.

"If he returns to West Cork there’s an eight month sentence waiting for him."

Cork courtCork crime
