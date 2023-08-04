Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 19:30

Cork hospital renews Cork City FC sponsorship

This will be the hospital’s sixth season with the club, after coming on board as official healthcare partner in 2018.
Éanna Buckley, Chief Operating Officer Cork City FC, Harry Canning, CEO Bon Secours Hospital Cork, Dermot Usher, Owner Cork City FC and Anthony O'Sullivan Commercial Manager Cork City. 

Echo reporter

Cork City FC has confirmed that the Bon Secours Hospital Cork has renewed its sponsorship of the club for the 2023 SSE Airtricity League season.

“We are delighted to be in a position to continue our ongoing partnership with Cork City FC,” said Harry Canning, CEO of the Bon Secours Hospital Cork.

“We know that the club is important to a great many people in Cork and we are proud to be able to provide the players and staff with the invaluable services of our sports medicine department, which has been working closely with the club’s medical department for the last five seasons,” Mr Canning said.

The sponsorship means that the facilities at the Bon Secours Hospital Cork will once again be available to Cork City FC, ensuring that the playing squad and the club’s medical department will have ready access to top quality medical care and advice.

A range of treatments is available to the club, including speedy access to MRIs and X-rays and access to heart-screening as required for player medicals, while Declan Bowler is the club’s principal specialist sports medicine /orthopaedic consultant.

Dermot Usher, the owner of Cork City FC, welcomed the continued partnership with the Bon Secours Hospital Cork.

“Our sponsors are a valued and integral part of Cork City FC and having the continued support of the Bon Secours Hospital means a lot to us all,” said Mr Usher.

“The medical services and facilities that they provide for the club are crucial to what we do.

“The hospital’s partnership is held in the highest regard by all our players, coaching staff, and medical staff.

“We are thrilled to announce that the partnership will continue for the season ahead and I would like to personally thank them for their ongoing support.

“Everyone at Cork City FC is looking forward to working with the Bon Secours Hospital in 2023,” he added.

