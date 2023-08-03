Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 11:21

Cork woman stole household items to 'furnish her house'

Nikita Harty (24) of 8 The Close, Mahon, Blackrock, Cork city pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to theft charges which occurred at the Mr Price Shop in Bandon last month.
A mother of two who travelled down from Cork city to Bandon ended up stealing household items to ‘furnish her house’, a court recently heard.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that on July 10th last gardaí in Bandon received a report of the theft of various household items to the value of €55.42 from the shop.

"Gardaí examined the store’s CCTV and the defendant was identified and she met with them the following day. The items stolen were not recovered and she has no previous convictions," said Sgt O’Sullivan.

Ms Harty’s solicitor, Eamonn Fleming said his client, who has two children and has no previous convictions, had brought €60 in compensation to the court.

"She got accommodation in Mahon and her husband is disabled. 

"She was furnishing her house when she was down in Bandon," said Mr Fleming.

Mr Fleming said she fully co-operated with investigating gardaí, made full admissions and hopes to get work soon. He asked if the court would apply the probation act but Judge James McNulty refused.

"She travelled out from Cork city to Bandon to steal," said the judge.

He said she has just been gifted a local authority house, which is a wonderful start and that she has responsibilities.

Judge McNulty said he would deal with the case on a conditional discharge for three years whereby she must be of good behaviour must and commit no offences during that period. He added that she will not require probation supervision during that time and declined a free legal aid application from Mr Fleming, saying she should pay her own legal fees.

