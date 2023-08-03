Back to school costs 'are exorbitant': Parents stressed about spending on uniforms, books and voluntary contributions

“THERE is stress, worry and fear out there,” said Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners after half of primary and two-thirds of secondary school parents said they are worried about meeting back-to-school costs for the coming academic year, according to a national survey by Barnardos.

The back-to-school survey of 1,100 parents also found that 35% of primary school and 50% of secondary school parents believe cost-of-living increases have made it much more difficult to meet school costs.

The Barnardos’ Back-to-School Survey also indicated that parents are frustrated with being compelled to pay high uniform costs, large sums for digital tools and increased voluntary contribution fees.

“I have heard people saying they are worried,” Ms Twomey told The Echo.

“We had a woman in who said she had set aside money for a school uniform, but when she went in to buy it, it was €29 more than what she had expected it to be. That extra sum of money was her budget for basics such as milk and bread.”

She said the Government needs to do more to ease the burden for parents.

“There should be free schoolbooks for all, and the uniform costs must be looked at. There are also a lot of costs within the school such as extra-curricular activities and travelling to and from school. Everything costs money which adds to the misery for the parents,” Ms Twomey said.

According to the Barnardos survey, the average cost of the basics needed for a fourth class pupil is €320, €972 for a first-year pupil and €863 for a fifth-year pupil.

“The Government must look at this and take it seriously. Not everyone has the luxury of having a big wage. The cost of living and the costs associated with going back to school are exorbitant. People must pay out huge sums of money to get their children back to school and it impacts too many in their budget,” she added.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has urged the government to extend the School Books Grant Scheme to secondary school students.

“The reality is that ‘free education’ in this state is ‘free’ in name only. It is a myth. Parents are already trying to budget for significant additional costs, from uniforms to devices, from books to transport.

“The Government must act to make education genuinely free and accessible to everyone,” he said.

“On top of all of this, parents are being asked to pay hundreds of euro in so-called voluntary contributions because of the legacy of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s failure to properly fund our education system. Each one of those costs will be felt sharply, putting already hard-pressed parents to the pin of their collar.”

However, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East James O’Connor said his party is firmly committed to supporting families. “We recognise that parents are under pressure meeting these costs, especially with the rise in the cost of living. The Free Primary Schoolbooks Scheme in primary schools will remove the cost of schoolbooks for children and young people enrolled in recognised primary schools and special schools,” he said.

Mr O’Connor added that the Hot School Free Meals will be extended to all DEIS primary schools from this September and a phased rollout to all non-DEIS Primary Schools will begin next year. He said the 2023 Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance has been increased this year, while charges for school transport have also been implemented.