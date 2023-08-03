Back to school costs 'are exorbitant': Parents stressed about spending on uniforms, books and voluntary contributions

The back-to-school survey of 1,100 parents also found that 35% of primary school and 50% of secondary school parents believe cost-of-living increases have made it much more difficult to meet school costs.
The Barnardos’ Back-to-School Survey also indicated that parents are frustrated with being compelled to pay high uniform costs, large sums for digital tools and increased voluntary contribution fees.
“We had a woman in who said she had set aside money for a school uniform, but when she went in to buy it, it was €29 more than what she had expected it to be. That extra sum of money was her budget for basics such as milk and bread.”
She said the Government needs to do more to ease the burden for parents.