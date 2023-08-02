Inflation heightens parents’ worries about back-to-school costs – survey

HALF of primary and two-thirds of secondary school parents said they are worried about meeting back-to-school costs for the coming academic year, according to a survey.

The back-to-school survey also found that 35% of primary school and 50% of secondary school parents believe cost-of-living increases have made it much more difficult to meet school costs, with 41% of parents saying it had made it slightly more difficult.

According to the Barnardos’ survey, which asked 1,100 parents questions about the upcoming academic year, the average cost of the basics needed for a fourth class pupil is 320 euro, 972 euro for a first-year pupil and 863 euro for a fifth-year pupil.

It also found that 24% of secondary school parents said they had to take out a loan or borrow from friends in order to meet back-to-school costs, and 32% stated they had to pay more than 300 euro for digital costs for their child.

The Barnardos’ Back to School Survey also indicated that parents are frustrated and exasperated with being compelled to pay high uniform costs, large sums for digital tools and increased voluntary contribution fees.

The children’s charity is calling on the government to extend free schoolbooks to all secondary school children, to ensure all schools have a low-cost uniform, to maintain the back-to-school allowance increase, and to end voluntary contributions.

One parent of a primary school-aged child said that the back-to-school period was a “very difficult and such a stressful time”.

They added: “I lie awake in bed with anxiety thinking how will we meet the uniform needs along with the grocery bill.

“We both work and we have eaten through our savings since January due to the rise in the cost of living for everything.

“It’s a very worrying time in our lives with another child joining primary school in 2024 and wondering how will we cope.”

A secondary-school parent said: “I will go without essentials to make sure my school financial contribution will be met. Some children are made to feel inferior when they are – very publicly – not given a journal or locker key.” Chief executive of Barnardos Suzanne Connolly: “Last year, the government took the welcome step of introducing free schoolbooks for all primary school children.

“This year Barnardos is calling on the government to continue this progress and extend free schoolbooks to all secondary school children to help to provide a genuinely free school system for all children.

“Barnardos believes that no parent should face financial pressure in trying to meet what are essential costs for their children’s education.

“Parents repeatedly tell us of the need for the government to do more to reduce the struggles they face each summer.

“Barnardos is calling on the government to take further steps in providing free education by introducing free schoolbooks for all, ensuring all schools allow for low-cost uniforms, ending voluntary contributions and maintaining the recent increase in the back to school clothing and footwear allowance.”