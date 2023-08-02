Cork woman to run Venice Marathon barefoot to raise awareness of autism

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 19:27

Aeilish chose to run a marathon because, even though she hates running, she relishes the challenge of completing the task.
Cork native Aeilish O’Hanlon will participate in the Venice Marathon barefoot to raise awareness for Autism and Neurodiversity.

Martin Mongan

CORK native Aeilish O’Hanlon plans to participate in the Venice Marathon barefoot this October to raise awareness of autism and neurodiversity .

Aeilish is originally from Farranree but moved to Carrignavar when she was 12. The now 35-year-old was diagnosed with autism when she was 34, and she says the diagnosis has changed her life for the better.

“I’m slowing taking off the mask I’ve worn to fit in for 34 years and finally getting to see who I truly am.

“It’s both terrifying and freeing and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been." 

Aeilish chose to run a marathon because, even though she hates running, she relishes the challenge of completing the task.

“I wanted to come out of my comfort zone completely, so going to a different country and running it barefoot is going to be really challenging,” she said.

She is keen to highlight the extra health and mental health challenges faced by people with autism. 

“It is common for women to be late diagnosed in their 30s,” Aeilish explained. “Imagine not knowing why you don’t belong in this world, why you’re always exhausted from the simplest tasks, you seem to always be misunderstood and can’t quite grasp just how to make friends.

“It’s a very isolating and lonely world." 

Aeilish posts daily on her ‘The Tism Way’ TikTok account to spread awareness of autism and neurodiversity, as well as keeping her followers updated with her training.

She plans to post daily until her 36th birthday. She explained that, according to some researchers, the average life span for someone with autism can be as low as 36 years old.

“It is as low as 36 with researchers not agreeing on any one figure, some say 39 others 56,” Aeilish said.

“I plan on having a long and bright future but I’m living this year as it was my last.”

Her GoFundMe can be accessed via gofundme.com/f/the-tism-way

