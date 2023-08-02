'Significant progress' on city’s water but 'colour issues' must be resolved by Uisce Éireann, EPA report states

As a result, the Cork City (Lee Road) water supply was removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List (RAL) in 2022. The EPA’s RAL is a priority list of ‘at-risk’ supplies that require significant corrective action.
However, it was also noted that discolouration issues in the water supply have been highlighted.
The EPA described the upgraded Lee Road Water Treatment Plant (WTP), the final cost of which was approximately €40m, as a welcome improvement in the safety and security of a major water supply to citizens of the country’s second-largest city.