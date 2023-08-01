Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 14:28

Youghal set to welcome thousands of athletes for Ireland's biggest triathlon weekend

Youghal will again host Ireland’s biggest triathlon weekend, with athletes from both Ireland and further afield set to take on Ironman Ireland.
Youghal set to welcome thousands of athletes for Ireland's biggest triathlon weekend

Some of the large crowd supporting the swim at Ironman Ireland Cork, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, last year. Picture: John Hennessy.

Breda Graham

Thousands of athletes are set to descend on the town of Youghal this August with the return of Ironkids, Ironman 70.3 Ireland Cork and Ironman Ireland Cork.

Youghal will again host Ireland’s biggest triathlon weekend, with athletes from both Ireland and further afield set to take on Ironman Ireland.

The three-day summer spectacle of sporting fun and action will take place from August 18 to 20.

Among those taking part will be David Healy who is looking to complete his first Ironman race having had to learn to walk again at the age of 20 following a serious road traffic accident.

Jeff Jonas, who was once a quadriplegic, is ready to add to his already 70+ Ironman races.

Sue Bennett, who has already taken on Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire this year, is looking to complete her first full-distance race since having an organ transplant.

Alan Walsh, who is a member of An Garda Síochána is taking on the race for charities Little Blue Heroes and Diabetes Ireland and will be his first race since a near-death experience in 2018.

The weekend will see around 3,000 athletes competing across the Ironman 70.3 Ireland and full-distance Ironman Ireland races.

Friday plays host to Ironkids Ireland geared at over 2,000 kids aged four to 15.

Saturday will see Ironman 70.3 Ireland taking place with athletes lining up at Front Strand Beach ready to complete a 1.9km swim in the Celtic Irish Sea.

The single-lap 90km bike course takes athletes around the scenic East Ferry, through the centre of Youghal and up the infamously gruelling climb at Windmill Hill. The two-lap 21.1km run course will take athletes through the town centre, taking in the Harbour and Clock Gate Tower.

On Sunday, athletes will once again line up at Front Strand Beach as they complete their 3.8km swim, followed by a two-lap 180.2km bike course, and then a new 42.2km run course taking in more of Youghal town.

Read More

Cork hurler asks people to support 'Up the Hill for Jack and Jill' initiative 

More in this section

Unveiling of Cork city’s new Michael Collins statue delayed Unveiling of Cork city’s new Michael Collins statue delayed
gavel Bail refused over alleged dealing of heroin in Cork city park
Eight year driving ban for Cork man who lost control of car and left scene of incident Eight year driving ban for Cork man who lost control of car and left scene of incident
Youghal
<p>Night-time water restrictions in place in the Clonakilty area for some time have been lifted, with the exception of Reenascreena.</p>

Night-time water restrictions across parts of Cork lifted in most areas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more