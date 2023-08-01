Youghal set to welcome thousands of athletes for Ireland's biggest triathlon weekend

Thousands of athletes are set to descend on the town of Youghal this August with the return of Ironkids, Ironman 70.3 Ireland Cork and Ironman Ireland Cork.

Youghal will again host Ireland’s biggest triathlon weekend, with athletes from both Ireland and further afield set to take on Ironman Ireland.

The three-day summer spectacle of sporting fun and action will take place from August 18 to 20.

Among those taking part will be David Healy who is looking to complete his first Ironman race having had to learn to walk again at the age of 20 following a serious road traffic accident.

Jeff Jonas, who was once a quadriplegic, is ready to add to his already 70+ Ironman races.

Sue Bennett, who has already taken on Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire this year, is looking to complete her first full-distance race since having an organ transplant.

Alan Walsh, who is a member of An Garda Síochána is taking on the race for charities Little Blue Heroes and Diabetes Ireland and will be his first race since a near-death experience in 2018.

The weekend will see around 3,000 athletes competing across the Ironman 70.3 Ireland and full-distance Ironman Ireland races.

Friday plays host to Ironkids Ireland geared at over 2,000 kids aged four to 15.

Saturday will see Ironman 70.3 Ireland taking place with athletes lining up at Front Strand Beach ready to complete a 1.9km swim in the Celtic Irish Sea.

The single-lap 90km bike course takes athletes around the scenic East Ferry, through the centre of Youghal and up the infamously gruelling climb at Windmill Hill. The two-lap 21.1km run course will take athletes through the town centre, taking in the Harbour and Clock Gate Tower.

On Sunday, athletes will once again line up at Front Strand Beach as they complete their 3.8km swim, followed by a two-lap 180.2km bike course, and then a new 42.2km run course taking in more of Youghal town.