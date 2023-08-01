Cork hurler asks people to support 'Up the Hill for Jack and Jill' initiative 

Cork hurler and member of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), Patrick Collins, is urging people to become charitable All-Stars this summer and go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill.

The initiative asks participants to identify a local hill or mountain to suit their fitness and ability and invite family, friends, neighbours, or colleagues to join in the fun.

Each €18 registration fee will help fund one hour of in-home nursing care and end-of-life support for children with highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions, up to the age of six years.

2023 marks the ninth annual Up the Hill for Jack and Jill, supported this year by the global healthcare company, Abbott.

Organisers are hoping to raise over €75,000 for Jack and Jill’s vital services – equivalent to 4,167 hours of in-home nursing care and respite support – which is a lifeline for over 400 families currently availing of the service across the country.

A total of 336 families have been supported by Jack and Jill in Cork since the charity’s foundation in 1997.

“Jack and Jill is a gift of time for so many families who face very tough challenges in their home life,” Patrick Collins said.

“These families have a massive amount of resilience, but they need, and deserve, a break to enable them to recharge and face the next challenge.

“As a proud member of the Gaelic Players Association, I’m inviting our wonderful community of players and supporters to go Up the Hill with Jack and Jill, and the GPA, this summer, as we support these inspiring families who just need a helping hand every once in a while, from their Jack and Jill nurse.”

Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, said going Up the Hill for Jack and Jill is a valuable way to support the uphill challenge faced by Jack and Jill families in their daily lives.

“We are delighted to have the support of Patrick Collins in encouraging people to go the extra mile for this year’s Up the Hill for Jack and Jill campaign.

“As with the GAA, Jack and Jill is all about community.

“We know there is no care like home care for a Jack and Jill child, and we want to do everything that we can to support parents in caring for their child at home in their communities, where they belong,” she said.

For more information or to register for Up the Hill for Jack and Jill 2023, visit www.jackandjill.ie, email info@jackandjill.ie or call 045 894538.