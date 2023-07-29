Anti-racism group calls for stop to 'hatred and division' after Cork City Library is forced to close during demonstrations

A local anti-racism group has called for the far-right to stop “introducing hatred and division” in Cork.

Joe Moore of Cork Says No to Racism was speaking to The Echo at a counter-protest held in the city centre on Saturday afternoon where people gathered to have their voices heard.

“We’re here today because the far right had planned a protest today and we decided that enough is enough,” Mr Moore said.

“They’ve been harassing library staff over the past few months and targeting asylum seekers and refugees and basically spreading hatred where there was never hatred before and we feel it’s time to stand up and send out a message that what they're portraying isn't Cork and that Cork is a welcoming city.

“Cork welcomes people from all over the world and obviously in the light of Repeal and marriage equality, we also embrace people of different sexualities so we’re here because we feel that message cannot be the message that people see of Cork.

“Up to the time that they became active, after the lifting of the Covid restrictions, there was nothing like that in Cork or in the country. People were welcomed and there was no issue but they’re introducing hatred and division which isn’t the Ireland that we know.”

Protest outisde the city library on Grand Parade Cork City on Saturday. The public library was closed for a period when a rally was set-up outside the main door. Pic Larry Cummins The Echo / Irish Examiner

A large group gathered at the National Monument on Grand Parade in the city centre for the rally, in a counter-protest to the far right who gathered outside Cork City Library which was forced to close in the early afternoon due to fears for the safety of the public and staff.

Speaking to The Echo, Cork city librarian David O’Brien said the decision to close the library was made for the safety of the public and staff.

“We couldn’t in conscience have people walking through that mob," he said, saying members of the public and library staff could potentially be “assaulted or verbally abused”.

He also condemned protesters for not removing a banner that was placed across the library door, which he said was “not normal or acceptable” to have put on a Council building.

“No matter who tries to put a banner up there it wouldn’t be allowed and it shouldn’t be allowed and this is Council property and notice banners are not allowed anywhere,” he said.