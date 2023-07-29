Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 11:33

Next section of Cork's N22 will open in less than two weeks

A Type 2 dual carriageway is a divided all-purpose road with two lanes in each direction
The next section of the N22 Baile Bhuirne Macroom Road scheme is due to open on Friday, August 11.

Echo reporter

THE next section of the N22 Baile Bhuirne Macroom Road scheme is due to open in less than two weeks, with the final stage set for completion later this year.

Cork County Council have said that this latest opening is of an 8km section of Type 2 dual carriageway, which runs between Carrigaphooca to the west of Macroom and Tonn Láin to the east of Baile Mhic Íre.

A Type 2 dual carriageway is a divided all-purpose road with two lanes in each direction.

“Following on from the opening of the Macroom Bypass Section last December, the opening of this section of the new road will bypass the bad bends on the existing National Primary Route between Baile Bhuirne and Macroom improving road safety for all users,” said the Mayor of Co Cork, councillor Frank O’Flynn.

To facilitate the opening of this new section, the new N22 Macroom bypass road will be closed temporarily from 9am on Tuesday, August 8, to Friday, August 11.

This is to allow the safe removal of the temporary roundabout at Carrigaphooca, west of Macroom Town.

The alternative route for Westbound traffic during this closure will be by way of Macroom Town Centre.

Eastbound traffic will be able to get on the Macroom bypass at the Millstreet Road Junction.

Once the N22 reopens to traffic after this closure, road users will then be able to travel on 16km of the new dual carriageway between Coolcour Roundabout and Tonn Láin, Baile Mhic Íre. The existing road will be redesignated as the R618.

Cork County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and contractor, Jons-John Craddock JV have acknowledged the continuing co-operation and assistance received from road users, residents and businesses in Macroom and surrounding areas during the construction phase of this project.

The remaining 6km of the new 22km dual carriageway between Tonn Láin and Baile Bhuirne is progressing well with completion scheduled for later this year.

The first stage of the Macroom bypass — between Baile Bhuirne and Macroom — was opened in December 2022.

As reported in The Echo recently, there has been a 53.8% reduction in nitrogen dioxide levels in Macroom town following tests carried out before and after that section of the Macroom bypass was completed.

