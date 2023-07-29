Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 09:00

Three Cork garda stations to receive new recruits following Templemore graduation ceremony

Eighty-seven gardaí were attested as sworn members of An Garda Síochána during the attestation ceremony at the Garda College in Templemore on Friday afternoon.
Hats in the air at the Garda Passing Out Parade, Templemore. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Martin Mongan

Three Cork Garda stations are to receive new recruits following a graduation ceremony at Templemore yesterday.

Eleven of the 87 recruits are from Cork, with one set to be stationed in Mayfield.

Fermoy Garda Station and Midleton Garda Station will also both receive one recruit each.

Darren Lane who was awarded the Commissioners Prize with Lilly Lane, Ballyphehane, Cork, all set for the Garda passing out parade, Templemore.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said: “Policing and the needs of our communities have changed significantly over our long history and continue to change.

“An Garda Síochána is changing too, responding to the needs of a diverse society.

“But our tradition of community policing remains as important as ever.

“What this means is proactively policing with communities.

“This means upholding a victim centred community focused service and respecting the human rights of all individuals regardless of circumstance.”

Miriam Tomas Fernandez, Spain, Gillian Quinn, Galway and Katelyn Caherlane, West Cork, attending the Garda passing out parade. Picture: Brendan Gleeson
Miriam Tomas Fernandez, Spain, Gillian Quinn, Galway and Katelyn Caherlane, West Cork, attending the Garda passing out parade. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Garda Training 

The new gardaí started their training in November last year, where they experienced a blend of online learning, on-site learning in the Garda College, as well as learning in garda stations.

Deputy Commissioner McMahon further added: “You are here today having gone through a rigorous training programme because of your drive to keep people safe. Your commitment to uphold law and order. Your dedication to public service.

“You are here today because you want to make a difference.

“This is the job of a garda, and it’s a job worth doing.”

The 87 new recruits brought the total number of sworn gardaí to 13,949.

There are 289 recruit gardaí currently in training and 175 new recruits will enter Garda College on Monday, July 31.

Sixty-two of the newly sworn in gardaí will be placed in Dublin and 10 will operate in the east of the country.

Seven will be placed in the south and eight will be placed in the northwest of the country.

