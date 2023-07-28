Cork man becomes fifth person charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Tralee cemetery

A fifth man has been charged with the murder of a Killarney father of seven in Rath Cemetery Tralee last October.

Michael Dooley aged 28, of of Bay 11, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, was brought before Dingle District Court on Friday. He faces one charge: that he murdered Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery in Tralee, on October 5 last year.

Detective Garda Brian Mackey gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said Michael Dooley replied "I am an innocent man, taken away from my family on the basis of lies that that woman said about me", when he charged him at 22 minutes to 11pm last night.

Judge David Waters remanded Michael Dooley in custody. He will be back before the district court in Tralee next week.

Four men have already been charged with Thomas Dooley's murder. Their trial has been fixed for the Central Criminal Court at the end of May next year.

Two months have been set aside for that trial.

Thomas Dooley was a 43-year old father of seven from Hazelwood Drive in Killarney.

He was attacked while he and his wife, Siobhán, were attending a funeral at Rath Cemetery in Tralee last October.