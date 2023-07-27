'I hope the people of Cork stand up': Mick Lynch calls for support for library workers

PROMINENT UK trade union leader Mick Lynch has expressed his solidarity with library workers in Cork who have been subject to ongoing harassment by far-right protesters objecting to the availability of books related to LGBTQ+ matters.

Mr Lynch, whose late father Jackie was originally from Cork city, was speaking after he was presented with the 2023 Spirit of Mother Jones Award at an event at the Dance Cork Firkin Crane in Shandon yesterday afternoon.

The event took place as part of the Spirit of Mother Jones Festival.

James Nolan, festival committee, making a presentation to Mick Lynch, general secretary RMT at the opening of the Spirit of Mother Jones Festival with members John Barimo, Ger O'Mahony, Dominic O'Callaghan, Ann Piggott and William Hammond at the Dance Cork Firkin Crane in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

During a passionate speech to a packed auditorium, Mr Lynch said that “no worker should be subject to harassment” and called for continued support for library staff.

“I hope the people of Cork are going to stand up for those library workers and stand up for free speech and stand up for equality and help to put these far-right bigots back in their box because they’re not Irish patriots as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

The Londoner, who was appointed general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) in 2021, was selected to receive this year’s Spirit of Mother Jones Award for his efforts to defend his members’ working conditions and pay while striving to protect public and community services.

“I’m very proud to be here, very proud to be addressing this festival and I’m delighted that I’m back here, in my father’s own city addressing the people of Cork,” he said at the event yesterday.

During his speech, Mr Lynch encouraged “active membership” in trade unions.

“There are far too many members of trade unions now who just see it as kind of insurance – ‘if I get a problem, I’ll ring up a helpline and somebody will help me out’.

“It’s got to be about active membership… if nobody’s doing anything, nothing happens,” he said.

“The world can be a better place for everybody that’s in it and we’ve got to make sure that the trade unions are leading that.

“So, in the name of Mother Jones, let’s keep fighting, let’s keep campaigning, let’s start winning for our people.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of RMT who addressed the opening of the Spirit of Mother Jones Festival at the Dance Cork Firkin Crane in Cork yesterday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Now in its 11th year, the Spirit of Mother Jones Award was introduced to recognise members of the Cork emigrant diaspora who continue to fight for justice and fair play around the world.