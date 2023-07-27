Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 14:49

Cork gears up for Oyster Shucking Championship

The event takes place at The Metropole Hotel on August 19 from 7pm to 10.30pm.
Pictured are Roger Russell, General Manager, Metropole Hotel; Sandra Murphy, Group Brand and Communications Manager and Alex Petit, Group Executive Chef, Trigon Hotels.  Also included is Pierce Lowney, Director of Food & Beverage, Trigon Hotels (on right). Pic: Brian Lougheed.

Breda Graham

The Metropole Hotel is getting ready for the Cork Oyster Shucking Championship which will form part of the Cork on a Fork festival next month.

The three-time Guinness World Record Oyster Shucker Paddy McMurray from Toronto will travel to Cork to demonstrate his shucking skills, a process of opening the shell to reveal the delicacy inside, and to act as chief judge for the competition on the night.

The championship is open to participants of all skill levels,from beginners to oyster enthusiasts, seasoned seafood connoisseurs and professional chefs, with Mr McMurray conduct masterclasses earlier in the day for novices.

Group Brand and Communications Manager at Trigon Hotels Sandra Murphy said they are “delighted” to welcome back such “a celebrated figure in the world of seafood”.

The event takes place at The Metropole Hotel on August 19 from 7pm to 10.30pm. Tickets from €30, are available on Eventbrite.

To participate in the shucking competition, email smurphy@trigonhotels.com.

