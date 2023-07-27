Man accused by judge of 'playing ducks and drakes' with the system

A man who was ordered to cooperate with the probation service before being sentenced for having heroin for his own use was accused by the judge of “playing ducks and drakes” with the system.

Judge Marian O’Leary refused to grant a further adjournment for Keith Coleman to meet with the probation service and to comply with them.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said that the accused would go to the probation service now if given a chance. He said the young man had made progress in his life.

He said that previously one would see the defendant practically asleep in the back of the courtroom but that now he was presenting much more positively.

The judge said the case had been put back a number of times previously for this to happen and that Coleman was not getting on with it.

She said at Cork District Court that she would finalise the case. She sentenced him to six weeks in prison.

Keith Coleman of 7 St. Finbarr’s Road, off Gilabbey Street, Cork, was convicted earlier this year of having heroin (Diamorphine) for his own use on February 3 2021 in Cork city.

Garda Derry O’Brien caught him on that occasion with €55 worth of heroin in plastic wraps in his hand.