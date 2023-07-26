Sinéad O'Connor dies age 56

Singer Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56.

The acclaimed singer is best known for songs such as Mandika, Nothing Compares 2 U and No Man's Woman.

The cause of the singer-songwriter's death is unknown as yet.

Her career spanned five decades during which she released 10 studio albums, the most recent of which was I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss which was released in 2014.

Last year saw the release of a film about the singer's life and career.

O'Connor had been touring regularly before the covid-19 pandemic.

She suffered the heartbreaking loss of her son Shane in 2022 and cancelled her live shows for the year.