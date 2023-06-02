Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 12:40

Seven Cork groups named as local heroes in National Lottery's Good Cause Awards

The impressive finalists comprising local groups, sports clubs, community projects, and organisations from Cork were announced on Wednesday as county winners.
Cork-based initiatives recognised at the awards include the Sanctuary Runners, the Cork International Film Festival, the Bere Island Projects Group, Aultagh Celtic Football Club, Ionad Cultúrtha, The Crann Centre and Wellsprings Outreach.

IRELAND’S National Lottery has unveiled Cork’s local heroes, with seven county winners honoured with Good Causes Awards in 2023.

The Cork winners will compete for a place in the national finals judging phase next month, after which the national finalists will be announced.

The awards aim to celebrate the inspiring work carried out by thousands of projects, clubs, and individuals who have received support from Good Causes funding.

Cork-based initiatives recognised at the awards include the Sanctuary Runners, who use running, jogging and walking to bring together asylum seekers, refugees, migrants, and all Irish residents; the Cork International Film Festival, which presents one of Ireland’s most exciting, diverse, and ambitious annual film festivals; and the Bere Island Projects Group, a community organisation working to ensure Bere Island remains a vibrant and viable community.

The Cork winners also included Aultagh Celtic Football Club, Ionad Cultúrtha, The Crann Centre and Wellsprings Outreach.

“It has never been easy to narrow down the list of hundreds of entries, however, it is a great pleasure to congratulate the Cork County winners this year and to be able to show our appreciation for their commitment to communities around the country,” said National Lottery CEO Andrew Algeo.

See the list of county winners at lottery.ie.

