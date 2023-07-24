Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 21:00

Man accused of using glass in alleged assault in Cork

Colin O’Leary, previously of The Crescent, Curraheen, Bishopstown, Cork, and also of Belfort, Rossa Avenue, Bishopstown, appeared at Cork District Court and Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed that a book of evidence had been served on him.
A book of evidence was served yesterday on a 23-year-old man accused of using a glass in an assault on another man’s neck in a pub in Carrigaline on Christmas Eve.

Liam Heylin

Donal Daly, defending, applied to have free legal aid extended for a barrister to represent the accused as the case had to be sent forward to the circuit court for trial by judge and jury.

The case arises out of an investigation into an alleged assault at The Stables Bar, Carrigaline. Detective Garda Ian Breen said: “It is alleged that the injured party was assaulted with a glass into the neck area, causing a serious injury, at around 9.30pm on December 24, 2022.”

On the application of Sgt Kelleher, the accused had his case sent forward by Judge Olann Kelleher from Cork District Court to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Kelleher informed Mr O’Leary of his legal obligation to notify the State of witnesses that might be called.

Mr O’Leary faces two charges: Assault causing harm to another man at The Stables Bar on December 24, 2022; and the production of a weapon, namely a glass, during the alleged incident.

Cork courtCork crime
