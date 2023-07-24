Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 13:20

Clancy Construction opens new office in the heart of Cork city

The company employs 150 people nationwide, with 50 full-time staff in its Cork office, working on a range of projects which is expected to considerably increase in the near future.
Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O'Flynn; Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath; John O’Shaughnessy, MD, Clancy Construction and Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy at the opening of Clancy Construction’s new office in Cork city centre. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

Donal O’Keeffe

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has officially opened a new office for one of Ireland’s leading construction firms at a building which served, for half a century, as his party’s headquarters in Cork.

Performing the official opening of Clancy Construction’s new office in Cork city centre, Mr McGrath noted that the restored, listed building at 49 Grand Parade had been Fianna Fáil’s Cork office for almost 60 years.

“It’s wonderful to see that it continues to be put to good use,” Mr McGrath said.

Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath and John O’Shaughnessy, MD, Clancy Construction, at the official opening of 49 Grand Parade. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO
Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath and John O’Shaughnessy, MD, Clancy Construction, at the official opening of 49 Grand Parade. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

Clancy Construction, which is headquartered in Thurles and which also has an office in Dublin, employs 150 people nationwide.

The company currently employs 50 full-time staff in its Cork office, working on a range of projects which is expected to considerably increase in the near future.

Clancy Construction has been involved in several high profile developments in Cork recently, including a 554-bed student accommodation project on Bandon Rd which was fast-tracked using modern methods of construction.

It handed over a 30-bed ward extension at the Mercy Hospital last year while two state-of-the-art operating theatres are understood to be close to completion.

Clancy Construction is also working on several residential projects in Cork including a social and affordable housing scheme in Boherboy Rd, 30 social units in Blackrock and a housing development in Tower for Clancy Quality Homes.

Mr McGrath said Clancy Construction had an impressive history dating back to the 1940s and had been at the forefront of sustainable development in recent years.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO
Finance Minister Michael McGrath. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

“I visited Ashlin House on Bandon Road with Enterprise Ireland in August of last year to see the new technologies they’re utilising to accelerate the delivery of large infrastructure projects,” he said.

“The opening of their new office today shows their commitment to Cork and the wider region.

“I wish Clancy Construction all the best in their new office and in their future projects in Cork,” Mr McGrath added.

John O’Shaughnessy, managing director of Clancy Construction, said Cork was an important strategic location for the company.

“In recent times we’ve had as many as five tower cranes over our Cork sites at once, including Ashlin House, which was delivered on time and within budget despite the delays posed by Covid-19 and supply chain issues,” he said.

“We plan to build on the success of this project and a permanent city centre office is a vital element of that.

“We look forward to working on a range of commercial, healthcare and residential projects in Cork and the wider Munster area in the near future."

<p>Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.</p>

Water and traffic disruptions likely for large area on Cork’s southside

READ NOW

