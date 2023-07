Cybersecurity company Rubrik has officially opened its new office in Cork as they continue to invest in the region.

The company’s chief customer officer, Giri Iyer, was joined by Minister of Finance Michael McGrath for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

“The depth of talent we are able to access in Ireland has driven significant local growth,” said Mr Iyer.

“When we originally announced expansion to the region in 2018, we had plans for 50 new jobs in Cork.

“Since then, we have nearly doubled this headcount across engineering, customer support, and sales.

“The expansion of our customer services hub and other critical functions means we can help even more enterprises in EMEA [Europe, the Middle East and Africa] tackle the ongoing threat of ransomware,” Mr Iyer said.

Rubrik left its previous office in Bishopstown and moved to a 220 sq ft premises in Ballincollig.

The company says it plans to scale up investment in the region through local university partnerships.

The California-based firm has already established graduate programmes with local universities, including UCC and MTU.

Dr Patrick McCarthy, programme director, MTU, said:

“We are extremely focused on closing the cybersecurity and multi-cloud skills gaps.

“Our collaboration with an industry-leading organisation, like Rubrik, in achieving these objectives and developing the next generation of local talent in these areas is critical, both within the region and beyond.”

Minister McGrath commended Rubriks’ commitment to bridging the gap between the education sector and the world of work.

“I don’t think I have seen a better example than what I witnessed here at Rubrik whereby the information and the market intelligence that Rubrik provides to the colleges has helped to change the curriculum and the nature of some of those courses and make sure that the graduates are equipped with the skills that are necessary to the rapidly changing area,” he said.