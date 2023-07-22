Cork man fled from gardaí to avoid a drugs search and tried to swallow some cannabis 

A 35-year-old man fled from gardaí to avoid a drugs search and tried to swallow some cannabis to avoid detection.

Now at Cork District Court a total jail term of five months suspended has been imposed on Michael O’Driscoll of 29 Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, by Judge Olann Kelleher on the obstruction and drug possession charges.

The background to the case was that on June 24, 2022 shortly before 11pm while on patrol, Garda Seán Hahessy observed Michael O’Driscoll in a suspected street deal.

Garda Hahessy informed him he was to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Mr O’Driscoll fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away where he proceeded to attempt to swallow a deal of cannabis herb.

He was restrained and the cannabis recovered. When detained at Mayfield garda station, a second deal of cannabis was located in his underwear. The total value of the cannabis was €130.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said at Cork District Court, “He is no longer involved in the use of drugs.” Mr Buttimer asked the judge to take into consideration the fact that the young man had also pleaded guilty to the charges against him.