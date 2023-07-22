Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 13:00

Cork man fled from gardaí to avoid a drugs search and tried to swallow some cannabis 

Mr O’Driscoll fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away where he proceeded to attempt to swallow a deal of cannabis herb.
Cork man fled from gardaí to avoid a drugs search and tried to swallow some cannabis 

A 35-year-old man fled from gardaí to avoid a drugs search and tried to swallow some cannabis to avoid detection.

Liam Heylin

A 35-year-old man fled from gardaí to avoid a drugs search and tried to swallow some cannabis to avoid detection.

Now at Cork District Court a total jail term of five months suspended has been imposed on Michael O’Driscoll of 29 Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, by Judge Olann Kelleher on the obstruction and drug possession charges.

The background to the case was that on June 24, 2022 shortly before 11pm while on patrol, Garda Seán Hahessy observed Michael O’Driscoll in a suspected street deal.

Garda Hahessy informed him he was to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Mr O’Driscoll fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away where he proceeded to attempt to swallow a deal of cannabis herb.

He was restrained and the cannabis recovered. When detained at Mayfield garda station, a second deal of cannabis was located in his underwear. The total value of the cannabis was €130.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said at Cork District Court, “He is no longer involved in the use of drugs.” Mr Buttimer asked the judge to take into consideration the fact that the young man had also pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

More in this section

Shop sign stock Virgin Media working on outage in Cork city 
Bafta Television Awards 2023 Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney launches BAFTA dress raffle in aid of Marymount
gavel 'I'll get you, motherf***ers', man shouted at security staff in Cork city
Cork courtCork crime
Man arrested with imitation firearm on Cork-bound train 

Man arrested with imitation firearm on Cork-bound train 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more