Rally for Piper's Funfair to take place in Cork city tomorrow

A protest will be held in Cork city centre tomorrow afternoon in support of Piper’s Funfair, the future of which has been cast in doubt due to the introduction of a €60,000 bond.

Cork County Council is currently seeking a €60,000 bond from the organisers to hold the funfair in a Kinsale town park. A rally was held in Kinsale last April in support of the event which attracted a large crowd, and the organisers are hoping Saturday’s protest will help to further highlight the ongoing situation.

Helen Hickey who is a member of the Save Pipers Action Group said they are protesting to raise awareness.

“We hope the protest will raise awareness and highlight the ongoing situation. It is starting on Lapps Quay at 2pm, then on to Oliver Plunkett Street, down on to Winthrop Street, back into Patrick Street and finishing up on the Grand Parade with speeches. People will also have the chance to sign the written petition,” she said.

Ms Hickey stated the group were in Cork city last Thursday drumming up publicity ahead of Saturday’s protest.

“We were in the city canvassing last Thursday and we handed out 500 fliers. We got good feedback from the public and people are signing the online petition which is now up to nearly 600 signatures.

“There is fierce frustration over this issue locally,” said Ms Hickey. “We have great support from the local community and the businesses in Kinsale. The Piper family are synonymous with Kinsale. They built the funfair in 1932. Their livelihoods and heritage are under threat.

"The people of Kinsale are missing what is part of our culture and childhood.”

Ms Hickey said the Save Pipers Action Group will not give up.

“We have approached the executive to get another meeting and to have a sit down. We have had no response. The situation is in a stalemate. We won’t give up. We will keep battling. We will be taking the protest and handing over signatories to the County Hall the following week.”