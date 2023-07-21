Public consultation commences on proposed affordable housing development in Ballincollig

PUBLIC consultation has commenced on a proposed affordable housing development in Ballincollig, which if approved would see the development of 70 new homes.

The proposed Heathfield housing development would be carried out on behalf of Cork City Council by way of a project agreement with Murnane and O’Shea Limited at a site in the townland of Carrigrohane, Carriganarra, Ballincollig.

The new homes would be made up of 42 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, 12 three-bedroom townhouses and 16 two-bedroom townhouses – all of which would be two storey properties.

A total of 140 parking spaces would be provided as part of the development.

Vehicular and pedestrian access to the development would be via the existing Heathfield residential development in Ballincollig.

Design statement

According to a design statement, the proposed development has been designed “to provide high quality residential units that will contribute positively to Ballincollig and deliver much needed housing to Metropolitan Cork”.

“The form, architecture and scale of the development is consistent and compatible with the existing context and the adjacent completed phases of the Heathfield scheme.

“It will complete the site nicely, enhancing the visual amenity of the site as a whole,” the statement continues.

Each home, the statement says, would have access to “a generous private amenity space”.

'Badly needed'

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher said he is in favour of the proposed development progressing.

“It will be 70 units of affordable housing, which is badly needed.

“It’s part of our target to deliver affordable housing across the city; it’s part of Government’s targets to deliver affordable housing under Housing for All across the city,” he said.

“We were briefed as ward councillors on it, and we were shown designs and plans and so forth.

“I would be very much in favour of it and when it does come before council for consideration, I will be voting in favour of it,” he told The Echo.

Affordable homes are made available to would-be homeowners who do not qualify for mortgages or other state backed housing supports due to their income levels, but who are also struggling to otherwise purchase their own house.

Homes can be purchased through two different schemes, the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme and the First Home Scheme (FHS).

In both cases, purchasers can buy back the First Homes or local authority’s stake at any time but are not obligated to repay it until the ultimate sale of their home.

'We need to build more houses'

The proposed Heathfield housing development was also welcomed locally by Green Party councillor Colette Finn who said she is “very pleased” by the plans.

“Cork city is projected to grow by 50% up to 2040.

“Therefore, we need to build more houses in existing towns like Ballincollig.

“The affordable housing will allow people who were previously unable to afford private market prices to buy their own homes,” she added.

The public consultation remains open until August 28 at 4pm.

For full details see www.consult.corkcity.ie/en