Former Cork city pub to be give new lease of life as housing plans given green light

A FORMER Cork pub which closed over five years ago looks set for a new lease of life following approval for a residential scheme to be developed at the site.

In March, a planning application was lodged by Edward O'Connor who sought permission for the development of houses and duplex units at The Evergreen Bar at 32-34 Evergreen Rd in Turner's Cross.

The proposed development included the demolition of the existing rear extension, the change of use and internal and external alterations of the pub to facilitate a residential development consisting of three one-bed houses, four two-bed houses, a one-bed duplex unit and one three-bed duplex unit.

The plans also included the provision of private amenity spaces and car and bicycle parking spaces, with vehicular and pedestrian access via Murphy's Gardens.

A planning report submitted with the application contended that the proposed layout of the scheme "pays consideration to the existing properties surrounding the site" and that the proposed development would make a "positive contribution to the existing residential area".

"The mix of single-storey and two-storey design is consistent with the housing typology in the immediate area and blends into the character of the area, contributing positively to the existing environment," the statement continued.

It further added that the proposed development would facilitate the development of "an underutilised and infill site within the built footprint of Cork city", providing "compact residential development on a site which is currently vacant".

In April 2021, planning permission was granted for a separate planning application lodged by a different applicant, however, the residential development was never progressed.

Cork City Council sought some further information before deciding on the latest application, but the plans have now been green-lit.

There are 23 conditions attached to the council’s approval of the development.

One stipulates that, “in the interests of traffic safety”, parking supply for the development must not exceed three car parking spaces.

That condition also states that the development must provide high quality cycle parking facilities “of which the design, quantum and location are to be in line with [the] Sustainable Urban Housing: Design Standards for New Apartments document”.

The Evergreen Bar closed in February 2018 after trading for more than 50 years.