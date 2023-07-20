Pictures: Cork goes green for its Women's World Cup representatives

SPIRITS were high and the Irish flag was flying higher yesterday morning as supporters cheered on the Cork natives as they took to the pitch for their first game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Shouts could be heard along Sheares Street as family, friends and fans of Knockaheeny woman and Ireland midfielder, Denise O’Sullivan took over The Woolshed Bar and Grill for a special World Cup watch party.

Sinead Murphy, event manager for the Mardyke Entertainment Complex said that they were delighted by the turn out and had to open up the entire bar to accommodate the green army of supporters.

Sinead and Melissa O'Sullivan, sisters of player Denise O'Sullivan watching the game at the Woolshed Bar & Grill Cork. Family and friends of Denise O'Sullivan gathered to watch the FIFA Women's Worlc Cup game Ireland vs Australia at The Woolshed Bar & Grill on Thursday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins

“This morning we had people waiting outside the door at 10am.

We initially were supposed to open just the Mardyke bar, but there has been a phenomenal demand so now we have opened up the whole of the bar to allow fans to watch the game.”

Nuala O'Sullivan (centre), mother of player Denise O'Sullivan watching the game with neighbour Joan Delaney and Nuala's sister Carmel O'Sullivan at the Woolshed Bar & Grill Cork. Family and friends of Denise O'Sullivan gathered to watch the FIFA Women's Worlc Cup game Ireland vs Australia at The Woolshed Bar & Grill on Thursday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins

Ms Muprhy welcomed the crowd for the 11am kick-off: “It’s great to see everyone here and to see the support for the girls. Having Denise’s family and friends here has been amazing. It’s fantastic to see everyone supporting in the green.”

The football star’s sister, Sinead O’Sullivan, told The Echo that she had caught up with Denise the night before the game and confirmed that she had fully recovered from her injury which briefly threatened the Northsider’s World Cup hopes.

Maisie and Tyler O'Sullivan, Josh O'Sullivan, and Darragh Barrett watching the game at the Woolshed Bar & Grill Cork. Family and friends of Denise O'Sullivan gathered to watch the FIFA Women's Worlc Cup game Ireland vs Australia at The Woolshed Bar & Grill on Thursday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins

“I was chatting to Denise last night at around 11pm, Irish time. I actually managed to facetime her, its hard to sometimes because she’s so busy. Ahead of the game, she was great, the form was good, and the leg was good too, most importantly.”

Eric Shinkwin, Mark O'Sullivan (brother of Denise) Gavin O'Sullivan, (cousin) and Pa Connors watching the game at the Woolshed Bar & Grill Cork. Family and friends of Denise O'Sullivan gathered to watch the FIFA Women's Worlc Cup game Ireland vs Australia at The Woolshed Bar & Grill on Thursday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins

On this, she said: “We were nervous there for a while of course, but we knew she was going to overcome it. She’s tough out. We all threw her a few texts this morning, wishing her luck two hours before the game. All the girls on the team are just buzzing to be there.”

Patsy McCarthy, Caitriona Twomey and Olive Morris of Cork Penny Dinners watching the game at the Woolshed Bar & Grill Cork. Family and friends of Denise O'Sullivan gathered to watch the FIFA Women's Worlc Cup game Ireland vs Australia at The Woolshed Bar & Grill on Thursday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins

Nervous excitement filled the Woolhouse Bar as the Irish national anthem playing signaled the start of the side’s first game.

Avondale FC players supporting Ireland at the Women’s World Cup 2023 watch party for Ireland's game against Australia hosted by Avondale United FC and Cork City Women's FC at Cork Constitution.

“I haven’t slept in the last two nights with excitement, I’m awake every hour with nerves. The support has been phenomenal, with all of Cork and the Northside cheering her on,” Sinead O’Sullivan expressed.

Despite Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Australia, Denise’s sisters-in-law, Emma and Grace O’Sullivan had said that they are “extremely proud,” of her and the team.

Supporting Ireland at the Women’s World Cup 2023 watch party for Ireland's game against Australia hosted by Avondale United FC and Cork City Women's FC at Cork Constitution.

“When we saw her come on the pitch today, we actually did get quite emotional because we know how much it means to her,” Emma said.

Vivien O'Leary Callender supporting Ireland at the Women’s World Cup 2023 watch party for Ireland's game against Australia hosted by Avondale United FC and Cork City Women's FC at Cork Constitution.

Sister-in-law Grace touched on the importance of female sporting role models for young girls: “The kids as well as are so excited, she is a massive role model to them. They idolize Denise. I have friends with daughters and anytime she is home, they’ll ask if there is any chance that she will get a picture or an autograph.”

Fans also gathered in Knocknaheeny and other venues across the city to cheer on the girls in green.

