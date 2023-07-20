Cork town named 'most cinema loving town' in Ireland

Ballincollig has come out on top as Ireland’s current ‘Most Cinema Loving Town’, according to recent Google search data.

To celebrate the release of both Barbie and Oppenheimer in cinemas this Friday, the search engine experts at Digital Funnel examined Google search data from around Ireland in order to determine which town in Ireland is currently the most cinema obsessed.

By examining a host of search terms over the past seven days, Digital Funnel revealed Ballincollig is showing the most signs of excitement for this weekend's feast of film, scoring 371 from a possible 800 on its Interest Scale.

Tramore came out second on the scale and Cork city was the third-most cinema-loving area in Ireland, according to the data.

Shannon and Drogheda made up the rest of the top five, whilst Roscommon finished dead last, scoring only 12.

Ballincollig had also been searching for Oppenheimer the most in the country, whereas Ashbourne in Meath had been searching the most for Barbie.

The data also showed that Google searches for the terms ‘cinema times’ and ‘Omniplex" have also both increased massively in the past month, up 127% and 212% respectively.