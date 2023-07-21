Ballymaloe theatre to host advance screening of pandemic documentary 

Shot In The Arm, a documentary based on the covid-19 pandemic, is set for an advance screening in the Ballymaloe Grainstore in Shanagarry this evening (8pm).

Directed by Scott Hamilton Kennedy of Black Valley Films, with Neil deGrasse Tyson as executive producer, Shot In The Arm dives into the covid-19 pandemic, offering an insight into the virus and how it has shaped the course of history.

With interviews from health professionals including Tony Fauci, Paul Offit, and Peter Hotez, as well as rare interviews with anti-vaccine activists like Robert Kennedy Jr, Andrew Wakefield, and Del Bigtree – Shot In The Arm is an educational and gripping documentary.

The 90-minute documentary showcases the dangers of misinformation and the importance of vaccines in society today.

The film was originally set to look into the global measles epidemic, but with the arrival of covid-19, Scott shifted his focus.

“At its core, it is a healing film for all who, despite all the confusion and cynicism, did their best to follow data and decency,” said Scott.

“For all of us, this film says it was worth it. Science is worth it. Decency is worth it. The verifiable truth is worth it, and while none of it went perfectly, remember that we all do better when we remember we are in this together.

“I have had the pleasure of Ballymaloe and the Grainstore playing and supporting several of my films, and it is an honour to return.

More information can be found on the film, which is set for release later this year, can be found on the website shotinthearmmovie.com.

Tickets for the premiere screening event can be purchased on eventbrite.ie.