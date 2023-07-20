Man caught breaking into car at Marina commercial park

A man caught breaking into a car at the Marina commercial park where he was trespassing has been sentenced to four months in prison.

David Moynihan, 24, of Cork Simon Community, was given the jail term by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident occurred at around 3am on January 12 at Marina commercial park.

“Gardaí met with a security officer who told them that a man was trespassing in the park and he was trying cars.

“Gardaí observed David Moynihan sitting inside a parked Nissan Qashqai.

“He admitted he was on the premises for the purpose of trying to break into cars,” Sgt Lyons said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused was pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.