Man reacted to being handcuffed saying it would be 'ammo' for his solicitor defending him in court

The judge imposed a two-month suspended sentence on him for engaging in threatening behaviour and fined him €300 for being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.
Liam Heylin

A drunken man who verbally abused gardaí reacted to being handcuffed by saying that it would be “ammo” for his solicitor defending him in court.

However, now that the case has come before the court, Dylan Kelly has not contested what was said against him and pleaded guilty instead to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and source of danger to himself or others.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would dispose of the case against Dylan Kelly of 1 Ardfield Avenue, Grange, Cork, by way of non-custodial penalties.

However, he warned the young man: “You have a bad record, this is your last chance.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on November 2 2022.

“At 11 pm on that date Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan observed a man who he now knows to be Dylan Kelly.

“Mr Kelly was shouting at members of public.

“When asked to desist by Garda O’Callaghan, Mr Kelly called Garda O’Callaghan a rat and told him to f*** off.

“Mr Kelly also said: ‘I’m homeless now because of you f***ing c***s’.

“Garda O’Callaghan observed that the defendant was drinking from a naggin of vodka and was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from him.

“As he was being arrested he violently resisted arrest and handcuffs had to be applied.

“Mr Kelly continued to shout, ‘This is ammo for Eddie Burke’.

“He was conveyed to Togher garda station,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Mr Burke solicitor represented the accused.

Solicitor, Aiden Desmond, who stood in for him for the case, said: “Mr Kelly is living with his mother and doing much better now.

“He had fallen into homelessness at the time and was drinking heavily as a result. He is now working.”

Judge Kelleher said it was good to see that the accused was now working.

