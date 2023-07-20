Noonan's Rd resident ‘afraid somebody is going to be hurt’ in flats

One local authority tenant of the Noonan’s Road flats has told The Echo she believes her home of 14 years has been so long neglected by Cork City Council that it is now beyond repair.

There is a hole in the gable wall of Janice McGrainor’s upstairs bedroom, and she says she has been left with no choice but to attempt to try to block it herself, but the damage means the room is literally open to the elements.

Ms McGrainor says she has asked Cork City Council to fix the problem but, she says, she was told that the wall is too unsafe to put scaffolding against it.

“If it’s not safe to put scaffolding up against the outside of the wall, how is it safe for me and my family to live on the inside of it?”

She adds that there is asbestos in the roof, and structural damage means that asbestos has come loose, while other issues present further safety concerns.

“My bedroom window is going to fall out, and the whole house is subsiding.

“These flats are not safe, and I’m afraid that someone is going to be hurt before Cork City Council starts taking us seriously,” she says.

Ms McGrainor’s flat is immaculately clean and tidy, but she says she is constantly fighting against outbreaks of black mould caused by dampness.

“I have to put wallpaper everywhere, but the house is just crumbling around us,” she says.

She adds that tenants are ashamed to tell people they’re from Noonan’s Road.

“We say, ‘Oh, Greenmount, Gillabbey Street’, anywhere but Noonan’s Road, which is a shame, because there’s a lovely community here, you couldn’t ask for nicer neighbours.” Ms McGrainor’s youngest daughter, Jasmine, is four years old and has autism and is non-verbal.

“I have a full-time job just trying to keep on top of things in the flat, and I shouldn’t have to think about it at all,” she says.

COUNCIL RESPONSE

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the council cannot discuss or comment on individual cases.

“Cork City Council endeavours to maintain its stock to a reasonable standard of accommodation and takes full responsibility for doing so,” the spokesperson said.

“Where issues arise in relation to repair requests, there are adequate contact points in place to bring the repair to the attention of Cork City Council, and necessary repair work is thereafter assessed, prioritised, and undertaken accordingly.”

The spokesperson said the housing directorate had undertaken a detailed survey and assessment of the housing units in the Noonan’s Road area.

“We acknowledge that there are refurbishment/upgrade (to include Deep Energy Retrofit) works required. The Council is currently reviewing the outcome of all surveys/assessments and findings in order to consider the next steps required in order to progress, sustainable and appropriate solutions to the housing development in the area,” they said.

“Residents and Elected Representatives will be advised of progress in this regard in due course.