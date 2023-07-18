Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 21:54

Man pleads guilty to robbery of off-licence and producing knife during raid

The judge sent the case forward for sentencing at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing on October 23.
Man pleads guilty to robbery of off-licence and producing knife during raid

A man, aged 26, charged with the robbery of an off-licence, has now been charged with the additional count of carrying a knife during the raid. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A MAN, aged 26, charged with the robbery of an off-licence, has now been charged with the additional count of carrying a knife during the raid.

Sergeant Pat Lyons told Judge Olann Kelleher that the Director of Public Prosecutions had indicated that the case should proceed by indictment and that it was a matter for trial by judge and jury or for a signed plea of guilty.

As soon as the second charge was brought against the accused, his solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, indicated that Trevor Doyle would be pleading guilty to both counts.

Doyle, with addresses at Elm Grove, Midleton, Co Cork, and Redforge Road, Blackpool, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court.

He faced charges that on January 11, 2023, at O’Donovan’s off-licence, Blackpool, Cork, he robbed €250 in cash, and of producing a knife during the robbery.

The accused man signed pleas of guilty to both charges.

Judge Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing on October 23.

Sgt Lyons said the accused was currently in custody.

Mr Collins-Daly said there was no application for bail pending sentence.

Judge Kelleher then sent him forward in custody for sentencing in October.

There was one summary charge for the district court to which he also pleaded guilty.

That was of failing to appear in court as required on June 28, when a bench warrant had to be issued for his arrest.

Sgt Lyons said the same man had two previous convictions for failing to appear in court.

Mr Collins-Daly said the accused had been in hospital that day after self-harming.

Judge Kelleher imposed a two-month prison sentence on the man for his failure to appear in June.

When he was first charged with robbery of the off-licence in January, his reply after caution was: “I apologise.”

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Armed gardaí arrested man after he locked himself in room of house he had moved out of in Cork city
Bypass sees levels of NO2 in Macroom air cut in half Bypass sees levels of NO2 in Macroom air cut in half
Gardaí seek help in finding missing Cork  teen Kenneth Nti (14)  Gardaí seek help in finding missing Cork  teen Kenneth Nti (14) 
cork court
Yacht tragedy averted in the first rescue of its kind for Courtmacsherry RNLI 

Yacht tragedy averted in the first rescue of its kind for Courtmacsherry RNLI 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more