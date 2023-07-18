Bypass sees levels of NO2 in Macroom air cut in half

THERE was a 53.8% reduction in nitrogen dioxide levels in Macroom town following tests carried out before and after the Macroom bypass was completed, an official with Cork County Council has said.

Senior executive officer Ted O’Leary told councillors at a recent Southern Committee meeting that the monitoring of the air quality in Macroom was instigated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“We undertook some air monitoring in Macroom both before and after the opening of the bypass,” he said. “The results of it showed over a 50% reduction in nitrogen dioxide levels in the town.”

Mr O’Leary explained the process in more detail in a report to the councillors.

“In October last year, the Environment Directorate undertook NO2 monitoring at several locations in Macroom using passive diffusion tube samplers,” he said.

“With the assistance of the EPA Air Quality Unit, and An Taisce, diffusion tubes were deployed at seven locations in Macroom to estimate the level of NO2 in the town for a period prior to and after the opening of the bypass.

“The results clearly show that after the bypass opened, there was a significant reduction in average concentrations of NO2 at all six town sites, with a combined average 53.8% reduction in NO2 measurements overall.

“We will be talking to the EPA to see if they would partner with us on expanding air-quality monitoring in Macroom.

“This outcome has clear air-quality benefits for Macroom. It is estimated that there are approximately 1,300 premature deaths annually in Ireland due to poor air quality. Such emissions can also significantly compromise the quality of life for people suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Moynihan welcomed the findings.

“A 53% decrease is massive,” she said.

“It is down to cars not being stopped in the town for an amount of time. It is obvious the impact on it.”

Her party colleague, councillor Seamus McGrath, echoed her sentiments, saying: “The figures in relation to the air quality in Macroom are very encouraging.”