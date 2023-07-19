Noonan’s Road and St Finbarr’s Road flats 'should be knocked and rebuilt', councillor says

Shocking living conditions in local authority housing in the two neighbouring developments, which date back to the 1960s, have been highlighted inin recent weeks.
In both flat complexes, social housing tenants say they have been “abandoned” by Cork City Council, leaving them in dilapidated and dangerous homes which are prone to dampness and mould and which regularly suffer from infestation by rats and mice.
Fianna Fáil councillor Seán Martin has said he favours the demolition of both flat complexes, with residents moved to new accommodation and, once their former homes are rebuilt, given the option of moving back in.
Asked for a timeline on such a redevelopment, Mr Martin said he could see no reason the work could not be under way by this time next year.