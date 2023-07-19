Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Cork's Imperial Hotel donates €5,000 to Rebel Wheelers

The hotel raised the funs for the Rebel Wheelers Multi Sports Club as part of their #BecauseWeCare plan
Management and staff of The Imperial Hotel, Cork City welcomed members of the Rebel Wheelers Sports Club to the hotel on Tuesday, July 11. Picture: Chani Anderson. 

Jack McKay

THE Imperial Hotel have donated €5,000 to the Rebel Wheelers Multi Sports Club, after the group enjoyed hospitality at the hotel.

Cork's Grande Dame hosted their second round of VIP guests, after President Higgins and Sabina stayed at the hotel last week.

The €5,000 was raised by the hotel as they took part in various activities, including the Cork City Marathon, the Roll With Rebel Wheelers fundraising event.

The money will be of great use to the Rebel Wheelers, who are continuously looking for funding to support different sporting equipment, including wheelchairs tailored for rugby and basketball.

“Rebel Wheelers is a fantastic Cork organisation that we are proud to be partnered with,” said Jazz Glennon, marketing manager, and member of the hotel’s green team. 

“We love that they empower young people with a physical disability to enjoy sports.

“We are privileged to have such a positive relationship with the members and volunteers involved in the club and hope our donation to Rebel Wheelers will go some way to expressing our appreciation of all the fantastic work they do.”

