Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 11:20

Cork hotel to transform into one-stop wedding shop for engaged couples 

The Cork International Hotel will host a wedding fair next month as autumn weddings increase in popularity.

Sarah Horgan

A CORK hotel will be transformed into a one stop shop for engaged couples next month with a wedding fair to cater for all tastes.

Corkonians planning their big day are being invited to attend the event at the Cork International Hotel, which is scheduled to take place on August 27.

Weddings for the autumn/winter season have proved popular at the venue in recent years with trends suggesting a shift towards more intimate ceremonies.

Nonetheless, the hotel continues to cater for larger weddings of up to 220 guests too in the International Ballroom. The Pacific Restaurant, which facilitates smaller ceremonies, will also be showcased.

Those attending the wedding fair will be treated to complimentary drinks and canapes while being entertained by the in-house pianist.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy, said they are looking forward to welcoming couples next month.

“Weddings are becoming an increasingly important part of our offering at the Cork International Hotel and we are seeing an increase in enquiries year-on-year. Autumn weddings are growing in popularity with many couples now opting for a small ceremony followed by a larger gathering in the evening. We are able to cater for both types of weddings and we are looking forward to welcoming couples to our wedding fair on August 27 and helping them to plan for their big day.” 

Guests can book their appointment for the wedding fair by visiting www.corkinternationalhotel.com.

