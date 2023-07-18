Heavy rain forecast as status yellow rain warning remains in place

Heavy rain is forecast for this afternoon, with the possibility of localised flooding, while a Met Éireann status yellow rain warning remains in place for Cork and Waterford until 3pm today.

The rain warning came into effect at 8am on Monday and remains in place until mid-afternoon today, and promises “a spell of heavy rain, followed by showers [which] may lead to localised flooding”.

The national forecaster predicts “spells of rain over Munster this morning, heavy in places, especially in the south with some spot flooding”.

Through the late morning and afternoon, rain will gradually clear eastwards with brighter weather and showers following, some heavy.

Showers will become isolated towards the end of the day, with highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees, with mostly light variable winds.

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells and isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with light northwest breezes.

The pollen count will be low today, and moderate on Wednesday. The solar UV index will be high in any sunshine.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers, experiencing highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds.

Tomorrow night will be mainly dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with mostly light northwest or variable breezes.

Nationally, Met Éireann predicts that Thursday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees and light to moderate northwest or variable breezes.

Thursday night will be largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers, mainly in the west and north.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes Friday will start off mainly dry with some bright spells and a few showers.

Cloud will increase from the west and outbreaks of rain will move in from the northwest during the afternoon.

Rain will become more persistent over Connacht and Ulster and will spread to the rest of the country on Friday night.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest breezes, freshening later.

On Saturday, rain will gradually clear eastwards with sunshine and showers following for the rest of the day.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds becoming westerly as rain clears.

There will be further showers on Saturday night with lows of 12 to 16 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be further showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees with light to moderate north to northwest breezes.

Early next week will have a fair amount of dry weather and some showers with temperatures in the mid to high teens and mostly light or moderate breezes.