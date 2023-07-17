Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 20:25

Locals block contractors from erecting barrier at West Cork pier

Contractors arrived to erect the fence yesterday morning, but having spoken to concerned locals as well as the Gardaí, they paused the proposed works.
The ongoing dispute between Cork County Council and residents of Keelbeg and Union Hall over the closure of parts of Keelbeg Pier restarted today. . Credit: Andrew Harris

Martin Mongan

A CORK TD has urged Cork County Council to sit down with the local community there before any barriers are erected at Keelbeg Pier in Union Hall.

The eight-foot fence was due to be erected to block access to the old pier, which is used by fishermen and locals for leisure activities.

Local residents arrived at the pier this morning to peacefully halt the proceedings which was successful.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan said, “The community here have made it well known that barriers are not the answer. They simply want Cork County Council to invest in the pier so as to make it safe.

“I would urge the local authority to sit down with locals and discuss possible solutions that are amenable for all. Perhaps a temporary pontoon could be considered.”

According to Sinn Féin Councillor representing West Cork Paul Hayes, Cork County Council commissioned a report three years ago which returned a 54-page report to figure out what the true state of the pier is.

“It said investment was needed. This was three years ago and the [County] Council are looking at various infrastructure around the coast under their remit and after three years they decided ‘we better do something about this'.

“They [Cork County Council] decided rather than sourcing funding to invest in doing up the pier and bringing it up to standard, they decided to put up a barrier to corner off the seaside of the pier,” he said.

Deputy O’Sullivan understands that the County Council has not fully spent all of the allocated funds from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR), which could be used to renovate the pier.

“My understanding is that the BAR funding that was allocated to Cork County Council is not yet fully spent, I genuinely believe there is an opportunity here for the local authority to apply for emergency funding to carry out repair works on the pier instead.” 

He finished, “The old pier is used by boat users, fisherman and locals and it would be a real shame if access was cut off.”

Residents of Union Hall are hosting a public meeting in the Community Hall in Union Hall this evening at 8pm. Everyone is welcome.

Cork County Council was contacted for comment.

Cork County Council CEO confirms that barrier will be erected at old Keelbeg Pier in Union Hall

