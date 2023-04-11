Cork County Council CEO confirms that barrier will be erected at old Keelbeg Pier in Union Hall

THE Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey has confirmed that a barrier will be going into the old Keelbeg Pier in Union Hall despite repeated calls from several councillors at yesterday’s full council meeting to delay the erection of the barrier.

The local authority recently announced that due to health and safety concerns, it was necessary for the pier to be blocked off with a safety barrier.

The proposed cutting off of access to the pier has prompted protests from local residents who are opposed to plans to cut off access to the pier.

They say it is important for people engaging in leisure activities, such as fishing boats, rowing and sailing clubs.

Mr Lucey said the barrier will be ‘going’ in place at the pier, but pledged that the local authority will carry out a survey as quickly as possible before submitting an application for funding to the national government.

Separately it was agreed at yesterday's council meeting that a letter would be issued to the Cork South West Oireachtas members to request a meeting with the Minister for the Marine Charlie McConalogue to discuss the issue.

The motion which was brought to the chamber by the West Cork Municipal District prompted a heated debate at times with the Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey taking exception to comments from Independent councillor Paul Hayes who had accused Mr Lucey of ‘picking and choosing’ from a consultant’s report from 2020.

Mr Lucey denied the ‘very serious’ allegation and asked for the councilllor to withdraw the remark. Cllr Hayes subsequently apologised which was accepted and acknowledged by Mr Lucey.

The community and fishermen from Union Hall trying to stop the closure of Keelbeg Pier took their protest to the County Hall Cork today, where Cork County Council were due to meet. A total of twenty of the protest group were allowed into the Council Chambers to witness the meeting, with the Keelbeg Pier closure on the agenda. Credit: Andrew Harris

Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll said people want the pier to be 'restored' properly. “There is a complete lack of communication. There is no plan B in place and that is annoying people. They know that if barriers are put up on the pier it could be locked forever more. They want the pier restored properly.”

Independent councillor Paul Hayes said the pier provides huge economic benefits and is a fantastic facility, while Independent councillor Karen Coakley said the pier is the life and soul of the village in Union Hall.

Independent councillor Declan Hurley criticised the ‘shambolic’ approach from the local authority. “There has been a shambolic approach to the situation. It needs to be sorted out.”

“I want to be clear the barriers will be going in place,” said the CEO of Cork County Council Mr Lucey. “What is proposed is the closure of part of the pier. The council met with representatives of the Keelbeg Pier Users Community Group on several occasions and we will continue to engage with the group. Before an application for funding can be submitted a comprehensive survey has to be undertaken.

"The programme to complete that finalised report could take up to 15 months. We need to get on with doing the survey ourselves. We will progress it as quickly as we possibly can” he said.