Small farmers in fear for their livelihoods, says Cork TD

A PROPOSAL to reduce current nitrates derogation stocking rates is leaving many small farmers in fear for their livelihoods.

That’s according to West Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan, who attended a rally in Bandon to raise concerns about cuts to the nitrates derogation stock.

Organised by the Cork branches of the Irish Farmers’ Association, the demonstration was in relation to a proposed decrease from a maximum stocking rate of 250kg of nitrogen per hectare on dairy farms to 220kg. Many voiced worries about how this will impact their futures in the industry. Mr O’Sullivan said this is particularly true of small farm owners who could see a dramatic reduction in their herd sizes.

The recent protest comes on foot of a report courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency highlighting the high levels of nitrates in groundwater and estuaries and rivers located in the south-east, midland, as well as eastern and south-west regions. This means that many farmers would have to reduce their organic nitrogen stocking rate to 220kg in 2024 under the derogation.

The report comes under the umbrella of the interim water quality review process of the Nitrates Action Programme.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said there is a lot of anxiety among many farmers linked to the proposed measures.

At the protest were Donal O'Donovan, Chair of West Cork IFA; Tim Cullinan, President of the IFA; John Murphy, Chair of the Environmental Committee, IFA and Christopher O'Sullivan, TD. Picture: Andy Gibson.

“There is definitely an anxiety out there, especially among small farmers,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “We are talking about someone with a herd of 70 or 80 who will be losing cows to the point where it is unviable for them. Most of these are one-man operations. The bigger farms will be able to sustain potential reductions by buying up neighbouring land to remain within the stocking rates required. Meanwhile, those with small farms will have loans and mortgages they are unable to repay.

"This is very frightening for them.”

He said farmers are just looking for more time to achieve sustainability through alternative means: “Farmers are suggesting other ways of achieving these targets with measures such as low emissions slurry that is injected into the ground. Seasonal slurry that would involve spreading outside of the late autumn and winter months is another measure that could be beneficial.”