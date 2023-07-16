Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 12:19

Man charged with the murder of his wife in Cork city

Regin Parithapara Rajan was charged with the murder, contrary to Common Law, of 38-year-old Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani at Cardinal Court in Wilton
Court appearance by 41-year-old Regin Parithapara Rajan who was charged with the murder of his wife Deepa Dinamani at Cardinal Court, Wilton, Cork. Pic Larry Cummins

Olivia Kelleher

A 41-year-old man has appeared at a special sitting of Cork District Court charged with the murder of his wife who was found dead a house in in Wilton on the southside of the city on Friday evening.

Regin Parithapara Rajan was charged with the murder, contrary to Common Law, of 38-year-old Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani at Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork on July 14.

Det Garda Alan Johnson gave evidence of arrest charge and caution. 

He said that at 2.45am today at Togher Garda Station in Cork city he formally charged Mr Rajan with the murder of his wife. 

Mr Rajan made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke told Judge Olann Kelleher that his client needed to be seen by a psychiatrist in prison as he is suffering from depression. He applied for, and was granted, free legal aid as his client has “no means or income.” 

Judge Kelleher directed that Mr Rajan receive all the required medical attention in custody. 

There was no bail application in the case as bail cannot be granted in the District Court when the charge is one of murder.

Mr Rajan, who was wearing a dark shirt and pants, was remanded in custody to appear before Cork District Court again by video link next Thursday. Further DPP directions will be obtained in the case. 

The court heard that there was no need for an interpreter in the case.

Mr Rajan is a native of India. Deepa Dinamani was a chartered accountant who was working as a senior manager in fund services at a company based in the Airport Business Park in Cork.

The deceased, who is the mother of a five-year-old son, was from Kerala in Southern India and had been living in Cork for just three months.

She was pronounced dead at her family home in Cardinal Court on the southside of the city on Friday evening. 

The alarm was raised when she failed to pick up her son at a house of a friend. 

She was found in a bedroom of the property which she shared with her husband and five-year-old son.

Her body was transferred to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination was carried out. 

A forensic examination also took place at her home in Wilton. The scene remained sealed off yesterday.

<p>A Garda cordon in position at the scene at Cardinal Court, Wilton on Saturday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

Man charged following fatal assault of woman in Cork city to appear in court this morning

