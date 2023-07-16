Updated road law regulates for e-scooters and e-bikes will allay concerns, says Cork city councillor

GREEN Party councillor for Cork City northeast Oliver Moran has welcomed updated road-traffic legislation to regulate e-scooters and e-bikes and to allow gardaí to seize scramblers being used for anti-social purposes.

The Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023 was recently signed into law.

It provides a legal basis for light electric vehicles up to 25kg in weight and with a maximum speed of 25km/h. The new category is called powered personal transporters. Regulations for e-scooters will follow.

The act also caps the power and speed of electric bicycles at 250W. The motor will cut out at 25km/hr or when the cyclist stops peddling. Most electric bicycles are already in this category.

Electric bicycles above this limit will be categorised as e-mopeds and will need to be registered, taxed, and insured and the drivers will need to have a moped driver’s licence. The new law makes it easier for gardaí to seize vehicles like scramblers that are being driven dangerously.

Mr Moran said: “The types of vehicles we see on our streets are changing. I cycle an electric bicycle as probably my main mode of transport to get around the city, but I know many people wonder at what point a bicycle becomes a motorcycle. This law clarifies that and brings us in line with the European norm.”

He said: “On the northside, there’s a huge interest in e-scooters to get into town easily and cheaply and back up the hills again, and there’s concerns about these too.

"The new law caps the weight and speed of e-scooters and the regulations that will follow will clarify where these can be ridden and how. They shouldn’t be ridden on footpaths, but they are welcome in the cycle lanes that are being rolled out across the city. That opens new opportunities for people to get around safely.”