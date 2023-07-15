Aircoach expands free travel pass offering to Cork and Galway routes

Private bus and coach operator Aircoach has announced that Free Travel Passes (FTP) will now be accepted on its Cork and Galway routes.

The announcement of the addition of the Cork (704X) and Galway (706/706X) routes sees an expansion of Aircoach’s FTP offering, adding to its current acceptance on all three Dublin routes.

FTP customers will be able to reserve their seat on the Aircoach app or online, guaranteeing their seat and allowing them to board the bus in the first group of passengers.

The FTP card must be presented at the time of boarding and tapped on the ticket machine.

A seat can be reserved via the Aircoach app or website for a small fee by selecting ‘Free Travel Pass’ as the passenger type.

“We are delighted to finally announce that Free Travel Passes will now be accepted on our Galway and Cork services,” managing director of Aircoach, Dervla McKay, said.

“Aircoach is fully committed to ensuring that services are accessible to all and can reach those who may need to avail of coach travel as their only means of reaching social, travel and economic hubs across the island.

“As we endeavour to innovate our services towards a green economy, alongside the recent launch of our app, we will continue to develop initiatives and enhance the experience of our valued customers,” she continued.

Under the Government’s Free Travel Scheme, everyone aged 66 and over living permanently in Ireland can avail of a Free Travel Pass.

People with disabilities and carers aged under 66 may also qualify for Free Travel.

The scheme allows pass holders to travel, free of charge, on public transport and some private bus and ferry services.